Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,346 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,903,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,450,000 after purchasing an additional 110,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,519,000 after buying an additional 87,781 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,299,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 191,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 620,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $58.13 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.06.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $267.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

