Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 25,150 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. DMC Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $59.78.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.