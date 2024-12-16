Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 275,180 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.