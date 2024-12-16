Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 381,677 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 381,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,763,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,423,000 after acquiring an additional 203,882 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.63.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU opened at $391.63 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

