Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 47,496 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,496 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,177,000 after purchasing an additional 489,224 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,761,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,451 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,013,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $10,976,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,113.12. This represents a 68.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,554.61. This represents a 73.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,000. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

CNM stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

