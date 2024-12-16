Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 6,600 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.07% of LSI Industries worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 87.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $600.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

