Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 79,714 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Civeo were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the second quarter worth $128,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE CVEO opened at $22.87 on Monday. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $314.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.59 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

