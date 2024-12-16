Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 231,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Semtech by 343.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,494,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,550,000 after buying an additional 1,932,116 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $43,395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,646,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,956,000 after acquiring an additional 765,877 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,126,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Semtech by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 899,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 529,194 shares during the period.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $70.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.