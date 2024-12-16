Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 24.0% in November

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $170.47 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $138.05 and a 52 week high of $176.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $167.69.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.