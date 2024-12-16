Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 24.0% in November

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $170.47 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $138.05 and a 52 week high of $176.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $167.69.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

