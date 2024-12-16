Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $54.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

