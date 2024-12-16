Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 19,422 TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,381.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $13.39 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.0423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. Scotiabank upgraded TransAlta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.