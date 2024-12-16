Wolverine Trading LLC Buys 2,409 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

NYSE GFL opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

