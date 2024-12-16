Wolverine Trading LLC Buys New Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,061,000 after buying an additional 593,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at $151,827,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.8 %

ENSG stock opened at $142.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

