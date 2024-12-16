Wolverine Trading LLC Buys New Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 706.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 30.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBGS stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 20.60%.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

About JBG SMITH Properties



JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

