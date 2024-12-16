Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $206,000 in Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.20% of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SURI opened at $17.21 on Monday. Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (SURI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund employs an actively managed, multi-asset strategy that focuses on equity and debt securities of companies in the healthcare sector. The fund selects securities believed to be attractive investment opportunities SURI was launched on Feb 7, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

