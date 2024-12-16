Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $206,000 in Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.20% of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SURI opened at $17.21 on Monday. Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.
Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Company Profile
