Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $214,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,376,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 912,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,340,000 after purchasing an additional 153,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 602,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $96.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

