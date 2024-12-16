Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $222,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

