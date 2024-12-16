Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $233,000 in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 90,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Red Cat by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat Price Performance

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $621.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Red Cat Profile

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.