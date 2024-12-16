Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $233,000 in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 90,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Red Cat by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Red Cat Price Performance
Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $621.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.33.
Red Cat Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
