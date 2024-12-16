Wolverine Trading LLC Lowers Holdings in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ)

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 17.42% of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CANQ stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Company Profile

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

