Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Noah by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,681,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 923,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,895,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at $1,531,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Noah by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 85,771 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the second quarter valued at $615,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Noah Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NOAH opened at $11.88 on Monday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $785.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

