Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87.

