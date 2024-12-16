Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1,789.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 956,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 826,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Qifu Technology by 557.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 776,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 658,366 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 66.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,369,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 548,678 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $38.85 on Monday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

