Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,677 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,363.12. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $89,950.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,745.60. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $862,879. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

