Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAUG. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 33.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $246,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:DAUG opened at $40.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $315.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

