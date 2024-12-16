Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG)

Wolverine Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FIG opened at $22.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. Simplify Macro Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

About Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

The Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide absolute returns. The fund uses a macro strategy to build a risk-balanced, multi-asset portfolio. FIG was launched on May 16, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

