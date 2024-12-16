Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth $243,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth $123,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at about $10,405,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPTA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $13.25 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,299.97. The trade was a 37.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $835.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.