Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 88.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 66.2% in the third quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OCTH opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Dividend Announcement

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (OCTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.