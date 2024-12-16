Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $561.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

