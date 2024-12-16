Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 92.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.66. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently -88.46%.

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.