XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XBiotech by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in XBiotech by 2,568.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in XBiotech by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in XBiotech by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $6.95 on Monday. XBiotech Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.41.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

