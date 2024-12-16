XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 11,776 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.09% of Movado Group worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Movado Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $20.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.04. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.62%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Further Reading

