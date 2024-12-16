XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 72,638 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 490.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,638 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.18% of Cabaletta Bio worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 65.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Cabaletta Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

