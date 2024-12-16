XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of Mesa Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $127.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $286,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,794.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Featured Stories

