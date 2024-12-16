XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 56,106 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Latham Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 234,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 761,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 315,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 103.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $7.53 on Monday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $870.62 million, a PE ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $185,072.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,113.86. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $65,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,626.64. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $320,189 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.