XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $312,377.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,062.78. This trade represents a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.41 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

