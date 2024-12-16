XTX Topco Ltd Buys 13,489 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter worth $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Matrix Service by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $359.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTRX. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Matrix Service

Matrix Service Profile

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.