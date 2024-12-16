XTX Topco Ltd Buys 9,934 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Clarivate by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 96,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $7,665,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,665,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,081. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

