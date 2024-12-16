XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Parsons were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parsons by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Parsons by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Stock Performance

Parsons stock opened at $96.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parsons from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Stories

