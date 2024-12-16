XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hello Group stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.19.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

