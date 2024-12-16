XTX Topco Ltd Has $402,000 Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Corpay were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 246.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $357.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $385.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.