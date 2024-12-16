XTX Topco Ltd Has $417,000 Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 1,206.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,756 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 246,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.8% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 603,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 127,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 52.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 125,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 120,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $618.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

