XTX Topco Ltd Invests $381,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFE. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,622,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, CEO Wesley R. Edens purchased 5,793,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,721,915 shares in the company, valued at $308,280,126.45. The trade was a 19.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.60. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Report on New Fortress Energy

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.