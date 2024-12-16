XTX Topco Ltd Invests $385,000 in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,269 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 146,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 102,182 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $5,756,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.85.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.8044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Bancolombia

About Bancolombia

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.