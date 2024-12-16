XTX Topco Ltd Invests $390,000 in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK opened at $127.37 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $134.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.93%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.