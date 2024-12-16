XTX Topco Ltd Invests $408,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,167,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,911 shares of company stock worth $2,403,701 in the last three months.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.