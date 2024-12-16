XTX Topco Ltd Invests $410,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after acquiring an additional 307,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 94.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,984 shares during the period. Westwind Capital increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7,614.0% in the third quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 46,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,760 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $23,383,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 626.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after buying an additional 36,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total transaction of $3,786,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,436,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $21,952,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $611.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $638.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $608.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

