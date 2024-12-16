XTX Topco Ltd Invests $412,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,368,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after buying an additional 258,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 76,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $40,861,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of VSCO stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.19.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
