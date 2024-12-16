XTX Topco Ltd Invests $415,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 525,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 294,333 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,448,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 969,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 186,717 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $541.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.34). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

