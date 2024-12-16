XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Aramark by 360.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ARMK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Aramark Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.63. Aramark has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.