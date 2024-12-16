XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $388,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $6,579,000. Finally, YCG LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 208,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $208.97 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.65 and a 12 month high of $220.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day moving average of $201.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

